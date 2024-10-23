The Impact: Debating Natural Gas Initiative 2066

Initiative 2066 would prohibit any state or local government from enacting laws, codes, or policies that restrict, ban, or discourage the use of natural gas. The sponsor says it’s a response to recent legislation and building code changes aimed at curbing the use of natural gas and ramping up the state’s electricity generating infrastructure.

I-2066 is sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Washington, with support from the Washington Hospitality Association which represents restaurants and hotels, and the Let’s Go Washington campaign organization behind the other three initiatives on the ballot and the three passed by the legislature earlier this year.

Our panelists are BIAW Executive Vice President Greg Lane representing the Yes on I-2066 campaign and Leah Missik, Washington Deputy Policy Director for Climate Solutions representing the No on I-2066 campaign.

“The intent of that legislation and the outcome of that legislation is very clear. It’s going to be a ban on natural gas. And it’s just the start. They’re going to go and ban natural gas to the rest of the state. And they’re going to ban the use of propane. That’s what Leah’s organization stands for. It’s what they advocate for. It’s what they promote constantly. And the other organizations that are opposed to 2066 because they want to ban natural gas as an energy choice. We just want some common sense when it comes to energy here. Our electrical grid is already overly burdened,” said Lane.

“We’re already seen, at times of higher electrical use, Puget Sound Energy send out alerts that people have to reduce their electrical usage. With data centers increasing, with AI coming, the demands on our electric system are going to grow exponentially over the next few years. Taking an energy resource like natural gas, which again, is affordable and reliable, off the table, and increasing that demand even more by banning natural gas just isn’t a commonsense way to manage our energy resources as we move forward,” he continued.

“Initiative 2066 is a very broadly written and dangerous initiative that would drive up energy costs for families and small businesses across the state,” said Missik. “There’s a reason why over 175 organizations in businesses have endorsed a No on Initiative 2066 campaign.”

“Washingtonians want access to energy efficiency into clean energy, and we also want to make sure that we’re keeping our energy costs low. That requires planning, and that requires offering incentives and programs that would do this. This initiative would take away that choice for people and prevent people from lowering their utility bills. And we think that’s really important,” she continued.

Watch the interview here: https://tvw.org/video/the-impact-panelists-debate-natural-gas-initiative-2066-2024101017/