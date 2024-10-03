Inside Olympia: 60 Years of Experience Retiring from the Legislature 

One senator represents the south-of-Seattle district that includes SeaTac Airport. She is well known in the Legislature as a key player on health care, labor, and budget issues. The other senator represents the Spokane Valley area just east of the city of Spokane, and in addition to being a state legislator, was a Spokane County District Court judge. He’s well known as a conservative on social issues like abortion and same-sex message.

This week, Austin Jenkins sits down for exit interviews with soon-to-retire State Senators Karen Keiser of Des Moines and Mike Padden of Spokane Valley, who together have represented their respective districts in the State Legislature for nearly 60 years.

Senator Keiser, on why she originally ran for office: “Probably the hottest issue in my district at that time was the third runway for SeaTac Airport … it was a very hostile relationship between our communities and the airport, the third runway we felt was being jammed down our throat…”

Senator Padden, on his advocacy for stricter DUI laws: “I think it came from the time I was a district court judge and we were able to start a DUI therapeutic court which worked very well, but also having to sentence people and seeing it as such a preventable crime that really harms our society. And we, we’re in a crisis situation in our state…”

Both senators are known for being strong advocates on different sides of the political aisle – yet both are also known for a willingness and ability to work with the opposing party. Find out more from these accomplished and respected state legislators, this week on Inside Olympia.