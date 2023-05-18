Inside Olympia — Siting Housing for Sex Offenders

The third and final episode of our three-week series on the civil commitment of sex offenders, and their release into the community via the siting of “less restrictive alternatives”, or LRAs.

Recently, proposed housing for sex offenders released from Washington’s Special Commitment Center brought intense public outcry in two communities, Enumclaw and Tenino. Host Austin Jenkins sits down with two state legislators who represent the districts that include these communities. Their thoughts on the siting of LRAs, and bills that they sponsored in this year’s legislative session to address the issue.

Plus, an interview Rachael Seevers, an attorney who works for Disability Rights Washington, an organization which advocates for treatment of sex offenders with disabilities.