The House debates late into the night — and early into the morning — before approving a police pursuit bill that proponents say represents a good balance, but detractors say goes too far, or doesn’t go far enough.

The Senate approves a “middle housing” bill that will upzone some single-family zoned housing areas to allow multi-family housing.

March 9th would be designated “Billy Frank Jr. Day” in honor of the late Nisqually tribal leader, under a bill approved by the Senate.