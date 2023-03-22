Legislative Review

The House Community Safety, Justice & Reentry Committee hears a bill that would make it easier to charge serial DUI offenders with felonies, and get them into treatment.

The Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee hears a bill that would open up the repair and servicing of cell phones and laptops beyond manufacturers and their repair networks, to individuals and independent repair shops.

The House of Representatives passes a bill, already approved by the Senate, which would remove the expiration date on a 2020 law that capped the out-of-pocket costs Washingtonians pay for insulin.