Legislative Review

The Senate Labor and Commerce Committee hears a bill that would require municipalities — cities, counties, port districts and others — to utilize registered apprentices for at least 15% of labor on public projects.

The Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee hears a bill that would expand high school graduation options, a move proponents say recognizes individual learning styles and workforce needs — but there are concerns that the new option may come at the expense of English language and math skills. 