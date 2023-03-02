Legislative Review

The Senate holds a contentious debate on proposed state ergonomics rules administered by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries — proponents say they’re needed to protect workers, opponents say they’re an unnecessary and costly burden on businesses.

Also in the Senate, debate over a bill that would remove parental notice requirements for minors seeking abortion or gender-affirming care.

In the House, equally contentious debate over a bill governing damage deposits required by residential landlords. And, bipartisan support for a bill to encourage apprenticeships that connect high-schoolers to vocational careers.