Inside Olympia – Transportation Discussion with Senators Marko Liias, Curtis King

Transportation is always a top issue when the State Legislature meets, and 2023 is no exception. Host Austin Jenkins sits down for a full-hour, in-depth interview with Senate Transportation Committee Chair Senator Marko Liias of Edmonds, and the ranking Republican on that committee, Senator Curtis King of Yakima.

One big transportation-related focus this session: traffic safety. Washington and the nation are seeing spikes in road-related deaths and injuries. One bill that has already passed House and Senate will put traffic cameras in highway work zones. Another bill being considered this year would require driver training for license applicants aged 18-25, not just for minors. Other bills which will not pass this session but were discussed, would lower the blood-alcohol limit for driving under the influence from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent, and prohibit free right turns in certain areas, for instance near schools.

This year lawmakers need to approve a budget to serve the state’s transportation needs in the 2023-25. House and Senate have both introduced proposals — what are the similarities and differences, and what are the transportation programs the budget will fund? How does federal infrastructure funding factor into the equation? That and more, as we talk transportation this week on Inside Olympia.