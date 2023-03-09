Inside Olympia — Monica Alexander, Criminal Justice Training Commission

She was the first African-American woman to be promoted to sergeant, lieutenant and captain in the Washington State Patrol. She now heads the state’s Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC), which provides training to all city and county law enforcement recruits, as well as corrections officers. And, she’s written a new book entitled Justice, Peace, and the Future of the Police. Host Austin Jenkins sits down this week for an in-depth interview with Monica Alexander.

Alexander discusses her rise through the Washington State Patrol, the challenges she faced and friends she made along they way. At the CJTC, she is in charge of training the next generation of police officers — her thoughts on law enforcement training, recruiting challenges, and more.