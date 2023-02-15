Legislative Review

The Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee hears a bill that would require government agencies to develop an “algorithm accountability report” when they use Automated Decision Systems, or ADI, in their operations.

The full Senate debates a bill that would allow people, for instance those experiencing a mental health crisis, to voluntarily waive their right to purchase or possess firearms.

The House debates a bill that would allow injured workers to record their required medical exams, which are needed to access workers compensation benefits.