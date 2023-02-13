 Skip to content

Legislative Review

TVW logo by TVW

The Senate Human Services Committee hears a bill that would establish a process for the conditional release of persons civilly committed due to mental health concerns.

The Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee hears a bill to make it illegal to mis-label salmon sold to the public, including calling the salmon by its common name.

The House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee hears a bill that would strengthen a number of protections for victims of domestic violence.