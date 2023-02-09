 Skip to content

Legislative Review

TVW logo by TVW

The Senate Labor and Commerce Committee hears a bill that would let farmers choose a 12-week period in which workers could work up to 50 hours without overtime pay.

The House Education Committee considers a measure proponents say is needed to improve educational opportunities for youth who are in state institutions, like correctional facilities.

State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and state legislators discuss a bill that would enable the Washington Department of Natural Resources to take part in the carbon marketplace.