Legislative Review

The Senate Law & Justice Committee hears four bills that share the common goal of responding to the State Supreme Court’s “Blake” drug possession decision — but propose different solutions involving policing, the courts, and treatment.

The House Housing Committee hears a bill that responds to the history of racially restrictive home-buying covenants with a bill to create the “Covenant Homeownership Account” in state government — which would provide some Washingtonians financial help for home down payments or closing costs.