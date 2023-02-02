Inside Olympia — Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, Senate Minority Leader John Braun

Host Austin Jenkins goes in-depth with Senate Democratic Majority Leader Andy Billig of Spokane, and Senate Republican Minority Leader John Braun of Centralia.

It’s a long 105-day legislative session. Lawmakers must write a state budget for 2023-25, plus there are a host of hot policy topics on the agenda: housing issues; workforce issues; how to handle drug possession/treatment in the wake of the WA Supreme Court “Blake” decision; police vehicular pursuits; firearms and assault weapons; abortion and reproductive health care.

Senators Billig and Braun weigh in on these issues and more, and discuss policy areas where legislative Democrats and Republicans agree — and disagree.