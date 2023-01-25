The Impact – Legislation to Build Climate Considerations into Local Planning Efforts

House Bill 1181 would add climate change and resiliency to the list of goals that cities and counties covered by the Growth Management Act are required to incorporate in long-term land use planning.

House Local Government Committee Chair, Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell), is the sponsor of the bill.

This week Rep. Duerr and the Ranking Member on the committee, Rep. Keith Goehner (R-Dryden), discuss the implications for the environment, housing construction, and the risk of natural disasters in residential areas.

“The part about climate resiliency, we’re actually trying to make it easier for cities,” said Rep. Davina Duerr, D-Bothell. “In particular we need to be looking at sea level rise and what this bill does is provide support to local governments to help them plan and it gives them money to do that part.”

“It goes too far. We’ve had other legislation the really the last few years that really has addressed a lot of the climate issues. I’d like to be able to step back and see are we making a difference rather than layering something else,” said Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.

Watch the interview here: