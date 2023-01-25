Legislative Review

A bill to allow civil lawsuits against lawsuits against law enforcement, removed “qualified immunity,” draws pro and con testimony in the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee.

Newly elected State Senator Nikki Torres of Pasco passes her first bill off the Senate floor, a bill dealing with farm internships — and in the tradition of the Senate, presents the gift of wine to her Senate colleagues.

The House of Representatives approves a bill that would allow licensed child care centers to operate within homeowners’ associations, such as housing developments, condos and retirement communities.