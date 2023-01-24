 Skip to content

Legislative Review

TVW logo by TVW

The Senate Transportation Committee takes testimony on a bill that would place automated traffic cameras in highway work zones to catch speeders.

More than a half-dozen abortion-related bills were heard today across a range of legislative committees, including a bill requested by Governor Jay Inslee to add a right to abortion to the State Constitution.

The Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee hears a bill that would require industry to establish a program for the recycling of batteries.