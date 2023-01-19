Today on Legislative Review:

Governor Jay Inslee’s budget office presents the governor’s proposed 2023-25 state transportation budget to the House Transportation Committee.

The House Environment & Energy Committee hears testimony on a bill designed to encourage siting of new electrical transmission capacity.

The Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee discusses a bill that would direct the State Department of Ecology to visually map the shorelines of Puget Sound, Hood Canal, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the San Juan Islands.