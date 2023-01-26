Legislative Review

The Senate Labor and Commerce Committee hears a bill to provide wage replacement to undocumented workers who aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits.

The House votes on a bill to regulate how homeowners associations, or HOAs, use information gleaned from tenant screenings and background checks.

The Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee hears a proposal to use COVID relief funds to pay for tutoring and extended learning programs, with the goal making up for learning loss due to COVID.