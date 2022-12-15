Inside Olympia — Governor Jay Inslee

For our final episode of 2022, a full-hour, in-depth interview with Governor Jay Inslee. His thoughts on 2022 and the apparent end of the COVID pandemic. And, 2023, including his priorities for the fast-approaching legislative session, which kicks off Jan. 9.

The governor this week released his proposed 2023-25 state operating budget, with a heavy focus on addressing the lack of affordable housing, and homelessness. His budget includes a major proposal — which would require statewide voter approval — to change the state’s bonding capacity to provide $4 billion over the next six years for home construction.

The governor also proposes significant appropriations to fund further expansion of the state’s behavioral health system; and new and/or expanded programs in the areas of climate action, public schools, workforce development, and more.

In the interview, host Austin Jenkins also asks the governor his thoughts on abortion, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade; the Washington Supreme Court’s “Blake” decision on drug possession and how the Legislature should respond; his proposals to outlaw so-called assault weapons, and require training for handgun owners; energy and climate, including how the state will meet its aggressive climate goals, and how to site the significant new generating and transmission infrastructure to support the electrification of Washington state.