The Impact – Political Party Leaders and November Elections

With millions in campaign ads and competitive contests in key positions, the state political parties are focused on getting their message to voters in the final days before the election.

This week we have separate one-on-one interviews with leaders of the state Republican and Democratic parties.

“We’re seeing drug use on the rise. Catalytic converter thefts are through the roof. And so people want public safety. They want law enforcement to be supported. And so because of that, I think we’re seeing a lot of people look to the Republican Party,” said Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich. “I think the second big issue that a lot of voters are looking at, the Republican Party, looking at our candidates on is really inflation.” Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich

“I think everyone would say that it’s choice. The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v Wade really energized multiple generations of women to make sure that they were out there and voting again. Over 100,000 more women than anticipated voted in the primary election. What we know about Washington state is, if you vote in that primary election, you’re 98% certain to vote in that general election. So we anticipate those women will be back in the general and supporting Democrats,” said Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski. Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski

