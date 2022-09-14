The Impact – Education Committee Leaders on Testing, Dual-language Learning, and other K-12 Proposals

This week on The Impact education committee leaders in the state legislature weigh in on a range of K-12 topics.

Standardized testing tops the list.

The latest round of standardized test scores from the spring of 2022 show some improvement from the fall 2021 assessments, but the average scores in math and English are significantly lower than the average test scores from the 2018-19 school year.

“I’m very concerned about the kids that went into COVID time 2 years, 3 years behind, they’ve really been impacted and I don’t know if we’re going to have full recovery there,” said Sen. Lisa Wellman (D- Mercer Island), Chair of the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee.

“Some of the rules that were set down by the Governor to keep the kids at home, for me, I don’t know if they should have been at home as long as they were,” said Rep. Alex Ybarra (R-Quincy), Ranking Member of the House Education Committee.

Other topics include the digital divide, the role of timber revenue in school construction, and the state superintendent’s pitch to make dual-language learning an option for every student in the state.

Watch the full interview here:

https://tvw.org/video/the-impact-2022091165/

Listen to the podcast here:

More options here: