Inside Olympia — UTC Chair Dave Danner

The state’s Utilities and Transportation Commission has a broad regulatory portfolio. The UTC regulates investor-owned gas and electric utilities, landline telephone companies, garbage companies, moving companies, party buses, intrastate trucking, pipeline safety, railroad crossing safety, and marine pilots.

Plus, the UTC is closely involved in overseeing the state’s transition to clean energy, as directed by the governor’s office and state legislature.

This week on Inside Olympia, host Austin Jenkins sits down for the full hour with UTC Chair Dave Danner, to ask such questions as:

What upgrades are needed to our state’s energy infrastructure, how is that infrastructure changing, and how is Washington protecting its critical infrastructure against the threat of cyber attacks?

What lessons has the state learned from electrical grid sparked wildfires in California, and what are utilities in Washington required to do to avoid such fires?

Are electric utilities on track to be carbon free by 2045, and is a natural gas-free future something Washington should aim for and what would replace natural gas?

Also, how have public utilities and their customers navigated the covid pandemic?

Those questions and more, this week on Inside Olympia.