Inside Olympia – Youth Homelessness

An estimated 15,000 young people, equivalent to nearly a quarter of each year’s high school graduating class, are homeless. This includes youths in school and out, aged 12-24.

This week on Inside Olympia, host Austin Jenkins sits down with the leaders of entities dedicated to addressing the problem of youth and young adult homelessness: Kim Justice, executive director of the state’s Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection, and Julie Patiño, executive director of A Way Home Washington.

Justice and Patiño discuss the causes of youth homelessness, possible solutions, and support from the Legislature for relevant programs, such as the Anchor Community Initiative, which is the flagship program of A Way Home Washington.

While the problem is daunting, there have been success stories – in communities like Spokane, and Walla Walla. Learn more about youth and young adult homelessness and what’s being done to address it, this week on TVW’s Inside Olympia.