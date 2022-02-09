The Impact – 2022 Session 50-Yard Line

Halfway through the 2022 Regular Session, host Mike McClanahan is joined by with Laurel Demkovich of

The Spokesman-Review and Jerry Cornfield of The Everett Herald to discuss some of the bills that

survived the first round of cutoffs, some that didn’t, and some that have already been signed into law.



Changes to last year’s police accountability laws, new zoning regulations for home construction, and a

long term delay for Washington’s mandatory assisted living insurance program are just a few of the

issues taken up by state lawmakers this year.



“On the one hand they passed legislation that was signed, that they say said they fixed the problems,

but they don’t want to start up the program for eighteen months. They want to make sure it’s past the

election cycle,” said Cornfield. “Now, they don’t say it’s political, but it sure looks that way. They didn’t

want to talk about it. I think there’s 400-450 thousand people, all adults, all potentially voters, who want

out.”



“Law enforcement officers feel like they can’t do their jobs. Families of victims feel like these would be

considered rollbacks,” said Demkovich.



They also discuss the $16.8 billion “Move Washington Forward” transportation funding package rolled

out this week by transportation leaders from the democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

“They’re expanding the use of red light cameras in cities and hoping to get some of that revenue into

the state,” said Cornfield.



Watch the full interview here: https://tvw.org/video/the-impact-2022021117/