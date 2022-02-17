Inside Olympia – Firearms and Climate Change

On this week’s episode, host Austin Jenkins tees up two of the more controversial issues being debated in the halls of the Legislature: firearms regulations, and bills addressing climate change.

Democratic State Sen. Patty Kuderer and Republican State Rep. Jim Walsh debate bills that would limit the size of firearms magazines in Washington state, restrict open carry and even concealed carry at local government meetings, election offices and school board meetings, and regulate so-called “ghost guns” that are constructed from component parts.

Public safety and constitutional rights are part of the conversation as Kuderer, from Bellevue, and Walsh, from Aberdeen, share their philosophies in support of and opposition to these bills, and firearms regulations in general.

Various proposals aimed at combating climate change are being discussed at the Capitol, some likely dead for the session but many still under consideration. Democratic State Rep. Joe Fitziggon and Republican Rep. Mary Dye debate these bills, and their differing philosophies on the issue.

Bills discussed include the transportation package introduced by legislative Democrats, which has a strong focus on transit, bike and pedestrian projects; a bill to allow electric utilities to offer incentives to customers to install electric appliances such as heat pumps (likely dead for the session); bills to change building codes to make residential homes and commercial buildings more energy efficient; and more.