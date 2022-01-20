The Impact – Senate Transportation Committee Leaders 2022 Outlook

This week host Mike McClanahan speaks with the new Senate Transportation Committee Chair, Democratic Senator Marko Liias and the Ranking Republican Member on the committee, Senator Curtis King. Liias and King shed light on their priorities for 2022, their stance on various bills, and their predictions for a potential transportation funding package.
Topics include:
- Federal infrastructure funding and state transportation projects
- Critical needs in the transportation system
- Staff numbers for state ferries and road clearing crews
- Electric vehicle rebates and Road Usage Charge fees
- Tacoma Narrows Bridge tolling
- Road and bridge maintenance
- Replacing the I-5 Columbia River Bridge
- Existing bond obligations
- Partial veto lawsuit and gas tax increase implications
- Redirecting vehicle sales tax revenue
- Merging the transportation budget and general fund
Watch “The Impact” – January 19th, 2022 here: https://tvw.org/video/the-impact-senate-transportation-leaders-2022-funding-priorities-2022011261/