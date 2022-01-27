The Impact – Artificial High Ground, New Tsunami Study

The show starts with a look at the hidden seismic threats off the coast of Washington along the Cascadia Subduction Zone fault and a discussion of tsunami vertical evacuation needs and options for towns on the outer Pacific coast. Host Mike McClanahan speaks with Maximilian Dixon, Hazards and Outreach Program Supervisor for the Washington Emergency Management Division and Hannah Cleverly, Deputy Director of Emergency Management for Grays Harbor County.

“It comes down to a local match providing some funds as well as the big chunk from federal funding through FEMA,” said Dixon.

The next segment is focused on the newest tsunami study from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources focusing on the northern half of the Olympic Peninsula. DNR Chief Hazards Geologist Corina Allen explains the predicted land drop and extreme wave height for outer beaches which could reach 60 to 100 feet in places.

“It really is startling to see how far the tsunami will travel inland up rivers and the heights of the tsunami waves on coastal beaches,” said Allen.

