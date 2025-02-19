Lower Blood Alcohol Limit for DUI Clears First Obstacle

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill to reduce the legal blood alcohol limit for driving has cleared one big obstacle. If enacted, Washington would join Utah as the second state to apply a lower threshold to DUI charges.

The Senate Law and Justice Committee passed Senate Bill 5067, which would lower the per se blood alcohol concentration for driving under the influence from .08% BAC to .05% BAC.

The bill was requested by the Washington Traffic Safety commission and sponsored by a former state trooper, Sen. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek).

SB 5067 is backed by the National Transportation Safety Board, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and police organizations. Advocates for the change say current law allows people to believe they are safe to drive, when they are actually operating at diminished capacity. Bill supporters argue Washington has been experiencing high rates of fatal collisions involving intoxicated drivers and that crash risk increases significantly for drivers with a BAC of .05-.079.

Opponents of the bill include organizations representing bars and restaurants, breweries, wineries, and employees of businesses that serve alcohol. Some who testified against the bill argued that the majority of fatal DUI collisions in Washington involve drivers with much higher blood alcohol levels and drivers under the influence of various drugs. Others raised concerns that lowering the per se limit to .05% would increase liability for servers and businesses that serve alcohol and blur guidelines for responsibly serving customers who order another drink.

The head of the Washington Hospitality Association, Anthony Anton, shared his perspective on the proposal in an interview with TVW’s The Impact. “It’s not going to lower drunk driving. We are all in favor of —people who are intoxicated, getting them off the road. And if they’re repeat offenders, getting them in jail. That’s the right thing to do. This does not do that. It targets people who may not be intoxicated or impaired,” said Anton.

Earlier in the segment, Traffic Safety Commission director of external relations Mark McKechnie said those fears were overblown. McKechnie argued that the signs of impairment would not change with a lower DUI threshold and noted that drivers with a .05% BAC can be arrested under current law if officers observe signs of impairment.

“We have tons of research, tons of history, on this policy. The thing that we know is that it reduces impaired driving, it prevents death, and it doesn’t come at a significant cost. All of the things the opponents say could happen or will happen have not been established in any research study to happen anywhere else. That this has been implemented. What has been established is it saves lives,” said McKechnie.