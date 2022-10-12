October 2022

TVW President and CEO Renee Radcliff Sinclair

Letter from the President

Dear Friends of TVW:

Welcome to Fall! I’m always excited for the changing seasons, especially autumn as TVW begins to prepare for the coming Legislative Session.

You may have seen us out and about more than usual this year and that’s by design. We’re working hard to increase our visibility and spread the word about our work while giving back to the community that gives so much to us. In this issue of TVW Update you’ll get a small glimpse into what that means.

At TVW we know the community we serve spans all of Washington — from the Puget Sound to the Palouse, Olympia to Omak we are here for the citizens of Washington providing unfiltered, unedited access to your state government.

In this issue you’ll learn more about how we are serving our community through coverage of important stories such as the policies of wildfires and the public spaces in our communities — and, of course, pygmy bunnies! There’s more to that story than cuteness (although that always sucks me in!) when it comes to these threatened survivors of the sageland, so I hope you’ll take a few minutes and learn about them.

And on a regional note, I’m pleased to share TVW is taking part again this year in Give Local, a celebration of nonprofits in South Puget Sound and the transformative work they do with those they serve. As we near the end of our fundraising year Give Local is an important part of our revenue plan supporting our gavel-to-gavel coverage and produced shows. I encourage you to watch your inbox next month for that opportunity to share your support for the work of TVW!

Thanks for your ongoing friendship and support. I know it sounds trite, but we really can’t do it without you!

It’s an election year PLUS Pygmy Bunnies!

By Mike Bay, Vice President of Programming

It’s election season, and since its inception TVW has offered comprehensive coverage of statewide elections. We major in unedited coverage, like candidate debates and forums. For several years TVW has been part of the Washington Debate Coalition put together by Seattle CityClub, and we regularly partner with other media organizations on election coverage.

Here’s what’s on the agenda for debate coverage this fall:

Saturday Oct. 15 at 2pm: 3rd Congressional debate, Joe Kent v. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in

cooperation with Clark/Vancouver Television and the League of Women Voters



Sunday Oct. 23: 3:30pm WA Secretary of State Debate, Steve Hobbs v. Julie Anderson, and 5pm

U.S. Senate Debate, Patty Murray v. Tiffany Smiley, in cooperation with KSPS TV-Spokane, the

Spokesman-Review, League of Women Voters, and Washington State Debate Coalition



Tuesday Oct. 25 at 2pm: 9th Congressional debate, Adam Smith v. Doug Basler, sponsored by the

Washington State Debate Coalition



Friday Oct. 28 at 7pm: 8th Congressional debate, Kim Schrier v. Matt Larkin, sponsored by the

Washington State Debate Coalition

With major statewide elections for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, and several Supreme Court Justices, TVW is pleased to present, again this year, the highly acclaimed Video Voters’ Guide. Hear directly from the candidates, the issues they care about, and why they made the decision to run for statewide office right here: VIDEO VOTER’S GUIDE

New on Field Report

Explore the interesting and historic corners of Washington and discover how policy decisions in Olympia are being implemented throughout the state. With host Angela Nolasco. Check out all our Field Report episodes on the show’s homepage.

There’s a New Look this Fall for The Impact

The Impact Host Mike McClanahan

Providing an up-close view of how legislative and regulatory policy decisions made in Olympia affect your daily life. With Mike McClanahan – Wednesdays at 7pm & 10pm and always online at tvw.org/shows/the-impact

Celebrate area Nonprofits

During Give Local

Join us this Fall as communities from Thurston, Mason, and Lewis counties come together to show their love and support for our local nonprofits. Get ready to give November 7-18 – Learn more.





TVW Sponsors Voter Engagement Events

TVW was proud to sponsor voter engagement events such Thurston County Chamber of Commerce Candidate’s Forum and the Lacey South Sound Chamber’s Candidates Debate, moderated by TVW President Renee Radcliff Sinclair

The Fourth Annual TVW Open

We had beautiful weather and a great time on the course. Thanks to our sponsors and players who made the sold-out event such a success. Looking forward to the 5th Annual in 2023!

What Will Your Mug Shot Be?

Become a Friend of TVW with a monthly donation and you can have your mug with you wherever you go! This one was spotted in the wild in the tundra of Alaska by our very own Frank van Gelder. #tvwgeek